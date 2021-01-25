Licences of 2 Winnipeg care homes under review by health authorities

Send this page to someone via email

The operating licences of at least two Winnipeg long-term care homes are currently under review over multiple concerns from inspectors that highlight issues with staffing and infection prevention and control.

Resident admissions at Parkview Place and Maples Long Term Care Home were suspended on Jan. 12, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

“New resident admissions had been suspended at both Parkview Place and Maples PCH throughout their active outbreak periods, as is the case with all Winnipeg PCHs,” a WRHA spokesperson said.

Both facilities have been under the microscope since COVID-19 outbreaks took a stronghold on the homes.

In the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak in October, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority sent in a five-person team to inspect the Parkview facility.

It was the first time health officials had been inside since a March inspection found concerns with cleanliness and infection control, including evidence of cockroaches and filthy washrooms that smelled of urine.

The review identified the need for more medical and clinical staff, which could include doctors, nurses, health-care aides and physiotherapists, to care for residents.

The review found that staff are also in need of more training on outbreak protocols, according to the WRHA.

A provincial investigation of Maples got underway in November after a deadly weekend when multiple ambulances were dispatched to treat residents who were severely dehydrated and in need of extra care. Eight of them died within 48 hours.

The incident also prompted an apology from Revera — the company that owns both Maples and Parkview Place — after “inaccurate” information regarding staffing levels that weekend was disclosed to health authorities, the health minister and the public.

After that deadly weekend, the Manitoba government appointed an expert advisor to review the situation at Maples Long Term Care Home.

The preliminary findings were to be submitted in mid-December, with the final report set to be submitted to the health minister in January.

“In essence, it is an engagement that will seek to look back and establish what happened,” now-former health minister Cameron Friesen said at the time.

“It will look forward and ask, ‘What more can be done?’ But also ask, ‘What’s being done right now?’ and what advice we can receive that would strengthen the care for residents in those facilities and give confidence to their loved ones.”

Newly minted Health Minister Heather Stefanson was “unavailable” to speak about the reviews or the status of the report when contacted by Global News Monday.

The minister’s spokesperson said “there should be more to say on (the expert advisor review) in the coming days.”

Manitoba Health put Parkview Place and Maples “under review” on Dec. 11, but both were already in the midst of the two largest COVID-19 care home outbreaks in the province.

By the time the review started, more than 160 residents and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 people had died at Parkview Place. Maples had nearly 230 positive cases and 51 deaths.

It’s unclear how long each home has been given to fix problems found by inspectors in their last visits. However, if the issues are not fixed the facilities could face further restrictions or lose their operating licences.

Revera has responded to requests made by Global News.

The WRHA said it has requested plans from both facilities before they would be allowed to resume new admissions.

“To ensure that a resumption of admissions is conducted in a safe manner, WRHA has requested a plan from both facilities for the resumption of admissions, including ensuring appropriate processes and staffing remain in place as new residents are admitted,” a WRHA spokesperson said via email.

“The WRHA will continue to work in collaboration with Parkview Place and Maples management to ensure that when admissions are resumed, that appropriate staffing and infection prevention and control practices continue.”

— With files from Shane Gibson and Sam Thompson