Snowmobiler dies of injuries after crash north of Madoc: Bancroft OPP

A Prince Edward County man has been identified as the victim of a fatal snowmobile crash north of Madoc on Friday night.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 p.m., officers and Hastings County paramedics responded to a crash on a trail near Weslemkoon Lake Road, east of Silva Lake in Tudor-Cashel Township, approximately 60 kilometres north of the village of Madoc.

According to police, the driver of the snowmobile was transported by paramedics to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police on Monday identified the victim as Jamie Ferguson, 24, of Prince Edward County.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

