Traffic

Snowmobiler dies of injuries after crash north of Madoc: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 10:23 am
Bancroft OPP say a snowmobiler died following a crash north of Madoc on Friday night.
Bancroft OPP say a snowmobiler died following a crash north of Madoc on Friday night.

A Prince Edward County man has been identified as the victim of a fatal snowmobile crash north of Madoc on Friday night.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 9:30 p.m., officers and Hastings County paramedics responded to a crash on a trail near Weslemkoon Lake Road, east of Silva Lake in Tudor-Cashel Township, approximately 60 kilometres north of the village of Madoc.

Read more: Alcohol, drug use reported in more than half of Canada’s annual snowmobile deaths

According to police, the driver of the snowmobile was transported by paramedics to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Trending Stories

Police on Monday identified the victim as Jamie Ferguson, 24, of Prince Edward County.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

Click to play video '1 dead, 2 missing in 2 separate incidents of snowmobiles going through ice on local lakes: Central Region OPP' 1 dead, 2 missing in 2 separate incidents of snowmobiles going through ice on local lakes: Central Region OPP
1 dead, 2 missing in 2 separate incidents of snowmobiles going through ice on local lakes: Central Region OPP
