Gang associates identified after shootings in Meadow Lake: RCMP

RCMP say evidence suggests multiple gun-related incidents in Meadow Lake, Sask., were not random and several people arrested have been identified as street gang associates.

Additional police resources were deployed in advance of the weekend to the community to provide an increased enforcement presence, RCMP said.

Five guns have been seized since Friday evening, according to a press release.

Initially, a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 200 block of 2nd Street East around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. A man was taken by EMS to Meadow Lake Hospital and transferred to Saskatoon for further treatment of a gunshot wound.

Three hours later, RCMP received a complaint of multiple gunshots fired at a home in the 600 block of 3rd Street West. No injuries were reported.

While attending to the 3rd Street West call, other responding officers pulled over a car in the area. Police said a loaded gun was thrown out the window and found in a nearby snowbank.

Two Meadow Lake men inside the vehicle were arrested and officers said a second loaded gun was inside.

John Robert Arnold, 27, and Brendan Keith Bouvier, 30, are facing charges of possession of firearm with a tampered serial number, careless use of firearm and flight from police. Both are scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court on Jan. 25.

On Sunday, RCMP received a complaint of a shooting at a home in the 300 block of 6th Avenue East around 3:30 a.m. An injured man was located and taken by EMS to Meadow Lake Hospital for further treatment of a gunshot wound.

RCMP said three people were seen running in the area by other officers responding to the 6th Avenue scene.

According to the release, one man stopped, but two RCMP officers ran after the two other individuals on foot for up to eight blocks in -40 degree Celsius temperatures. Police said a discarded gun was found in the snow.

Officers said evidence garnered during this foot chase led to a home in the 100 block of 7th Avenue West where nine people were arrested. Charges have not been laid but this investigation is ongoing.

“We know it can be scary for a community of 5,300 people to hear of multiple firearms-related incidents taking place over a very short period of time where families live and work,” Meadow Lake RCMP commander Staff Sgt. Ryan How said in a statement on Sunday.

“Advanced planning and collaboration between the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment and the crime reduction team as part of a recently-enacted gang and violence suppression strategy resulted in arresting multiple people. I am proud of the tremendous work of everyone involved.

“We will continue to progress these ongoing investigations in the coming days and want to work in collaboration with our community to address any ongoing concerns they have.”

RCMP said people may see an increased police presence in the locations noted over the coming days as part of the ongoing investigations.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 km northwest of Saskatoon.

