Manitoba couple doesn’t let COVID-19 object to wedding

A Bluetooth speaker, a small table, and the Seine River set the scene for a local couple’s pandemic wedding.

Kayla and Carlin Ritchie didn’t let COVID-19 object when it came to their special day, and said “I do” in front of their parents, an officiant and passers-by on skates and fat bikes.

“If you love your partner that much, it’s really just about the two of you, and everything else really does not matter,” Kayla said.

The high school sweethearts created five wedding scenarios in an attempt to keep up with the ever-changing virus, but truly saved the date.

Carlin said it was important to them they get married on his grandmother’s birthday, Jan. 23.

As all of Manitoba focuses on the essentials, Carlin said it became a commonly used term when planning their special day.

“What’s essential? She’s happy, and looks beautiful, and is confident walking down the aisle,” the groom said.

While they celebrated without friends and family, guests of The Forks congratulated the couple as they took photos on the paths strung with lights.

“They’re just so happy for you, you can’t help but be happy,” Kayla said.

A year from now the couple plans to celebrate pre-pandemic style with a vow renewal in front of their loved ones, but said they have no regrets about what Kayla calls their “true Manitoba wedding.”

