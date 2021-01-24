Menu

World

Armed man arrested by Secret Service near White House, police say

By Hannah Jackson & Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Thousands of National Guard troops lining streets in D.C. in lead-up to Biden inauguration' U.S. Capitol riot: Thousands of National Guard troops lining streets in D.C. in lead-up to Biden inauguration
WATCH: : Thousands of National Guard troops lining streets in D.C. in lead-up to Biden inauguration – Jan 13, 2021

A 37-year-old man was arrested near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday after he was found with a gun in his car, police say.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department told Global News 37-year-old Macias Santiago of Midland, TX was arrested by members of the Secret Service.

Read more: 2 National Guard members pulled from Biden inauguration over extremist ties: officials

Police said he was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The news comes less than a week after U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

Earlier this month, thousands of supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to overturn the election results.

Click to play video 'Biden administration developing policies to combat domestic violent extremism' Biden administration developing policies to combat domestic violent extremism
Biden administration developing policies to combat domestic violent extremism

Five people died as a result of the riots, including a Capitol police officer.

Dozens of protesters have been arrested and are facing charges.

Ahead of inauguration day, around 15,000 of members of the National Guard were brought in to the city in an effort to prevent any further violence.

The ceremony — notably smaller than other years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic — occurred without any major security issues.

–More to come…

