Strathroy-Caradoc police fine Watford woman for violating COVID-19 stay-at-home order

A 33-year-old Watford, Ont., woman has been fined $875 by Strathroy-Caradoc police after she was observed visiting several addresses in the town this week, in violation of the province’s stay-at-home order, officials said.

The order was enacted in an effort to stop a surge in coronavirus cases.

Police said they were contacted on Thursday to investigate an “unplated suspicious vehicle” that was believed to be in contravention of the order.

The vehicle had been seen visiting several homes in Strathroy for non-essential travel. Police had been notified about the vehicle doing the same thing the previous day, but were not able to locate it at that time.

Police later pulled the vehicle over during a traffic stop and issued the driver the fine.

“The officer was able to both recognize, and act upon a clear violation of the current Emergency Management and Protection Act, for Non Essential travel not related to the present allowable exceptions,” police said in a statement.

No further information was released.

