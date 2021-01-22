Anglade shuffles shadow cabinet, reassigns Pierre Arcand portfolio

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade has now decided who will take over the responsibilities of MNA Pierre Arcand. The former interim leader was publicly removed from his duties by the new leader after it was revealed that Arcand took his Christmas vacation down south.

Anglade is making her leadership style known, shuffling up her shadow cabinet Friday morning, a move which indicates the Liberal Party is trying to regroup before the start of the new session.

Former NHL player and MNA for Marquette, Enrico Ciccone now takes over from Arcand as critic for transportation. Gaetan Barrette who is critic for the treasury board also adds digital transformation to his portfolios.

Six other Liberal MNA’s also got new duties just ahead of the party’s pre-session caucus on Monday. Arcand, who took a trip to Barbados over the Christmas break even though the government advised against travelling, is left without a critic portfolio.

Ciccone who takes over for Arcand, and keeps the position of critic for sports and leisure, says there is no animosity between the two men.

“I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because Mr. Arcand is a well-known politician and a great person and he’s had the big ministry. So he’s very resourceful and he’s very important to our caucus,” Ciccone said.

Now next week, all of Quebec’s political parties, including the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) will hold pre-session caucuses in Quebec City. The session is scheduled to begin the following week on Feb. 2.

The Liberals say they are still holding out hope that question period will be in person and not in some virtual format. They say that’s the only way to hold the government truly accountable.