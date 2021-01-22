New Brunswick licensed practical nurses carry on with campaign to leave CUPE

Send this page to someone via email

Licensed practical nurses in New Brunswick aren’t giving up the fight for different union representation.

The LPNs, who cite working conditions and pay among their concerns, recently lost a case before New Brunswick’s Labour and Employment Board.

The LPNs want representation from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America … better known as the Carpenters Union.

LPN Nicole Tompkins helped spearhead the campaign to leave Local 1252 of CUPE. She says 85 percent were in favour of switching union representation. “We’ve progressed to the point where CUPE can just no longer handle our needs so it’s time that we … move out,” Tompkins said.

Earlier this month the Labour and Employment Board dismissed the application. In its decision, the board says it was satisfied CUPE is representing LPN interests effectively.

The president of CUPE Local 1252 says the union is doing its part but government must also step up.

“Their (LPNs) scope of practice has evolved immensely over the last few years,” said Norma Robinson. “The union recognizes that and we’ve taken those arguments to the premier, we’ve taken them to the health minister but again we’re not getting the resolve that they’re looking for.”

The approximately 2,000 LPNs in the local take up a big chunk of the 3,800 members in the Patient Services section of the bargaining unit.

Tompkins argues the workers are not being heard. “The reason we did this is because we were lost,” explained Tompkins. “Our issues were lost. We had serious violence issues, we had issues of short staffing.”

LPNs have engaged in an email and letter-writing campaign. They want the government to change legislation and allow them to leave CUPE.

The opposition Liberals have written to the province on their behalf as well.

“We hope that they do give it due consideration,” said Rob McKee, Opposition Finance and Treasury Board critic, “that they find a way to make legislative changes to allow for reclassification to be done. Another reason we think it’s important is that we’re facing a labour shortage, a nursing shortage. This could just be another obstacle in terms of recruitment and retention.”

The province, as the employer, was part of the labour board process and opposed the application by the LPNs.

Global News contacted the finance department and was told it is currently reviewing the situation.

