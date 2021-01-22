5 impaired charges laid during Cobourg police Festive RIDE campaign in December

Send this page to someone via email

Cobourg police checked almost 1,900 vehicles during their Festive RIDE program in December, the service announced Friday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, during the month of December, as part of their Selected Traffic Enforcement Initiative Program (STEP), police conducted increased enforcement of impaired driving through the Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program.

Uniform officers, with the assistance of special constables and auxiliary officers, stopped 1,867 vehicles.

Officers issued the following during the campaign:

30 Highway Traffic Act (HTA) cautions

one HTA charge

five impaired-related charges (three operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and two for blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

“Although the Cobourg Police Service STEP initiative is put on hold until further notice to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus, the Cobourg Police Service remains committed to road safety and maintain enforcement as required to keep roads safe for everyone,” police said Friday.

