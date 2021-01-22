Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

5 impaired charges laid during Cobourg police Festive RIDE campaign in December

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 1:22 pm
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers checked more than, 1865 vehicles during its Festive RIDE program in December 2020.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers checked more than, 1865 vehicles during its Festive RIDE program in December 2020. Global Peterborough file

Cobourg police checked almost 1,900 vehicles during their Festive RIDE program in December, the service announced Friday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, during the month of December, as part of their Selected Traffic Enforcement Initiative Program (STEP), police conducted increased enforcement of impaired driving through the Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program.

Read more: Peterborough police check 5,000 vehicles during Festive RIDE campaign in December

Uniform officers, with the assistance of special constables and auxiliary officers, stopped 1,867 vehicles.

Officers issued the following during the campaign:

Trending Stories
  • 30 Highway Traffic Act (HTA) cautions
  • one HTA charge
  • five impaired-related charges (three operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and two for blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

“Although the Cobourg Police Service STEP initiative is put on hold until further notice to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus, the Cobourg Police Service remains committed to road safety and maintain enforcement as required to keep roads safe for everyone,” police said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving' Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingCobourgImpairedCobourg Police ServiceFestive RideReduce Impaired Driving Everywhere
Flyers
More weekly flyers