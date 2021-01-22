No apology from Trudeau over Payette appointment following ‘scathing’ report, resignation

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not apologizing for his decision to appoint former Gov. Gen. Julie Payette following a ‘scathing’ report that has since led to her resignation.

The recently-concluded review was launched following the publication of a CBC News article last summer, which detailed allegations from multiple sources that Payette fostered a toxic, harassing work environment.

Employees at Rideau Hall alleged to CBC News that Payette had yelled at and publicly humiliated staff members, and individuals who later spoke to Global News under the condition of anonymity – fearing that coming forward could damage their career prospects – expressed similar experiences.

During a press conference outside Rideau Cottage on Friday, Trudeau was directly asked if he feels an apology is owed to the people who endured this treatment following his decision to appoint Payette.

“I think as a government, we’ve demonstrated time and time again how important it is to create workplaces that are free and safe from harassment and in which people can do their important jobs in safety and security,” Trudeau said in response, skirting an apology.

When pressed on the issue by the same reporter, he added that the work done by those at Rideau Hall “has always been exceptional,” but did not apologize.

“We want to thank them for their work, and reassure them that we will continue to stand up for workplaces that are safe and secure everywhere in the government but indeed across the country,” Trudeau said.

His comments come following the “scathing” conclusion of a review into allegations of a “toxic” workplace fostered by Payette.

“Everyone deserves to have a safe and secure workplace, including those who work on the governor general’s team. This is something I take very seriously,” Trudeau said.

“Yesterday, I accepted the resignation of Ms. Payette.”

He added that he has informed the Queen that the governor general’s duties will temporarily be fulfilled by Canada’s chief justice. A recommendation concerning Payette’s replacement, he said, will come in “due time.”

