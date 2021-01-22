Biden removes Trump’s Diet Coke button as part of Oval Office overhaul

Send this page to someone via email

New U.S. President Joe Biden immediately made some changes after moving into the Oval Office on Wednesday, including removing one of ex-president Donald Trump‘s unique creature comforts: the Diet Coke button.

The wood-encased, brick-sized button sat on the Resolute desk throughout Trump’s presidency, and would immediately summon a butler with a cold can of Diet Coke at a moment’s notice.

The button was emblematic of the former president’s well-documented love for fast food. He famously welcomed Clemson University’s championship football team to the White House with a junk-food feast in early 2019, which included “McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King with some pizza,” he said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump also reportedly loved to grab McDonald’s cheeseburgers for an impromptu meal, according to multiple reports during his presidency.

U.S. President Donald Trump eyes his Diet Coke button at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Trump’s Diet Coke button is now gone, official photos from the Oval Office show, in one of the more notable tweaks Biden has made to the space.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders during his first minutes in the Oval Office, in the White House, Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021. EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

Biden kept a few touches from the Trump presidency, including the Resolute desk and the gold curtains hanging behind it. Those curtains were also used during Bill Clinton’s tenure.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Most of Biden’s changes amount to tinkering around the edges, such as swapping out the carpet for a slightly darker blue one, The Guardian reports.

Several family photographs now sit behind the president on a table, where Trump once arranged a row of military service flags. The photo collection includes a picture of Biden’s late son, Beau, who died of cancer in 2015.

The photos are accompanied by a bust of Cesar Chavez, the Latino American civil rights and labour leader.

This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo shows the newly redecorated Oval Office of the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Chavez’ son, Paul, told the Associated Press that he agreed to loan the bust to Biden, but he was shocked to see it placed in such a prominent position.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re still smiling cheek to cheek,” he told the AP.

Biden removed a bust of former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a painting of former president Andrew Jackson, a white nationalist, that hung on the wall beside Trump’s desk. He replaced the Jackson painting with one of Benjamin Franklin, and set a bust of former president Harry S. Truman on a table below it.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Biden outfitted the rest of the room with paintings of former presidents Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the former treasury secretary.

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Biden’s Oval Office also features busts of Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt, the Washington Post reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Donald Trump leaves office with worst job approval rating in history

Most of the busts and paintings belong to the White House, the Smithsonian or other museums. A White House curator typically selects the artwork based on the president’s preferences and political priorities.

Biden pressed themes of unity, inclusivity and advocacy for racial justice during the election campaign and in his inaugural address.

Paul Chavez said Biden appeared to be trying to convey that through a series of quick decorative changes he’s made to the world’s most powerful office.

2:50 Biden inauguration: Joe Biden takes presidential oath of office Biden inauguration: Joe Biden takes presidential oath of office

Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration or welcome him into the White House before the transfer of power on Wednesday, in a major break from a tradition that he himself described as “gracious” in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Trump did follow tradition in leaving a note for Biden on the Resolute desk before his departure.

Biden described the note as “very generous” on Wednesday, but declined to share it with the public.

“It was private,” he said.

— With files from The Associated Press