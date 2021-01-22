Water main break snarls Montreal commute early Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A predawn water main break on De Lorimier Avenue in Montreal’s Ville-Marie district caused major traffic delays Friday morning.

Water flooded down De Lorimier between Ontario and Rouen Street. De Lorimier is a major artery into the city from the South Shore off of the Jacques Cartier bridge.

“It’s a main water pipe, so we will have to first lower down the pressure, excavate. We will locate exactly what is the cause and then we’ll fix it,” says Montreal Public Works spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

Sabourin says age and cold weather are likely the cause of the break, noting that water pipes in the area are approximately 100 years old.

As the cleanup and repair gets underway, main valves in the area have been shut off and traffic has been diverted.

Tap water in the area is safe to drink according to the city and no basement flooding has been reported.

Sabourin says it will be days before traffic in the area returns to normal as workers will need to tear up the street to locate and repair the broken pipe.

–With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines