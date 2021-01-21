Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Geyser erupts after fire hydrant struck by EPCOR vehicle in south Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 6:30 pm
Click to play video 'Fountain of water shoots into the air after fire hydrant knocked over in south Edmonton' Fountain of water shoots into the air after fire hydrant knocked over in south Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: A fire hydrant was knocked over in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Brander Gardens Thursday afternoon, sending a fountain of highly pressurized water into the air.

Cleanup is underway in southwest Edmonton after an EPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant Thursday afternoon, leading to an eruption of water.

It happened along Riverbend Road, in the Brander Gardens neighbourhood, some time after noon.

A spokesperson with EPCOR said one of its drainage hydro-vac trucks came into contact with a fire hydrant and dislodged it from the base.

Area resident Wade McBeth was sitting in his house when he saw it happen. The impact caused water to shoot high into the air and flow down the road, making quite a mess along the street.

“It created a new fountain for the neighbourhood,” he laughed.

“A gigantic fountain. It was taller than the vacuum truck — probably 12 or 15 feet high — and the water was draining both directions down the road.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

He said crews arrived quickly to turn off the water and start the cleanup.

Read more: EPCOR starts turning dirty Edmonton water into fertilizer

There was no damage to his home, which McBeth was thankful for.

Trending Stories

“It doesn’t look as bad as I was expecting. I’m hoping they’ll be able to sweep away the water before it freezes but it isn’t pooling as badly, at least by my place, as I was fearing it might.”

Wade said it provided a bit of afternoon entertainment for the neighbourhood.

“You see old images of kids in the summer playing in front of fire hydrants because they’re too hot or something, but no, I’ve never seen anything like that — especially in the winter.”

EPCOR said the driver of the truck was not injured. The company’s fleet safety team is conducting an investigation. EPCOR Water Canada was on site Thursday afternoon making repairs to the hydrant.

An EPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water.
An EPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water. Nicole Stillger, Global News
AnEPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water.
AnEPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water. Nicole Stillger, Global News
An EPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water.
An EPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water. Nicole Stillger, Global News
An EPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water.
An EPCOR truck drove over a fire hydrant in southwest Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, leading to an eruption of water. Global News

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Southwest EdmontonBrander GardensRiverbend RoadBrander Gardens fire hydrantEdmonton fire hydrantEdmonton fire hydrant eruptionFire hydrant eruptionFire hydrant fountainRiverbend Road hydrantSouthwest Edmonton water
Flyers
More weekly flyers