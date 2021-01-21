Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

B.C. woman robbed of purse, pushed out of vehicle, dragged for 240 metres, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Cranbrook RCMP say the victim was dragged for approximately 240 metres before becoming dislodged, then hit by the pick-up truck’s rear wheels.
Cranbrook RCMP say the victim was dragged for approximately 240 metres before becoming dislodged, then hit by the pick-up truck’s rear wheels. kali9 / iStock

A B.C. woman suffered severe injuries, say police, after being allegedly pushed out of a truck and dragged for a quarter of a kilometre before being struck by the rear wheels.

According to Cranbrook RCMP, the adult woman was reportedly robbed of her purse, then was pushed out of a pick-up truck along the 1500 block of Jim Smith Lake Road just before 1:30 a.m., on Thursday.

Police say the victim became tangled outside the white pick-up truck and was dragged for approximately 240 metres before becoming dislodged. She was then struck by the truck’s rear wheels.

Read more: Man dragged almost 800 metres during carjacking in Brampton, police say

“Subsequent investigation revealed there had been four people in the vehicle, including the victim,” Const. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are currently looking to speak with the occupants of the truck or whoever might have more information with regard to this incident.”

To contact the Cranbrook detachment, call 250-489-3471. To contact Crimestoppers, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end' Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end
Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end – Nov 28, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCranbrookKootenaysPurse SnatchingEast KootenayCranbrook RCMPPurse Robberyvictim dragged by truckvictim dragged by vehiclewoman dragged by truck
Flyers
More weekly flyers