B.C. woman robbed of purse, pushed out of vehicle, dragged for 240 metres, say police

A B.C. woman suffered severe injuries, say police, after being allegedly pushed out of a truck and dragged for a quarter of a kilometre before being struck by the rear wheels.

According to Cranbrook RCMP, the adult woman was reportedly robbed of her purse, then was pushed out of a pick-up truck along the 1500 block of Jim Smith Lake Road just before 1:30 a.m., on Thursday.

Police say the victim became tangled outside the white pick-up truck and was dragged for approximately 240 metres before becoming dislodged. She was then struck by the truck’s rear wheels.

“Subsequent investigation revealed there had been four people in the vehicle, including the victim,” Const. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP said in a press release.

“We are currently looking to speak with the occupants of the truck or whoever might have more information with regard to this incident.”

To contact the Cranbrook detachment, call 250-489-3471. To contact Crimestoppers, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

