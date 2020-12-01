Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after dragging officer with car: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 3:46 pm
Toronto man charged after attempted murder of officer, police say
WATCH ABOVE: Police said 39-year-old Terry Baksh of Toronto has been arrested and charged after a police officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured.

Toronto police say they have charged a man with the attempted murder of an officer who was hit by a car.

Police allege the man was driving a car that struck the officer and dragged him for more than 50 metres.

Supt. Ron Taverner says the officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

Read more: Video appears to show officer being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end

Taverner says the incident took place on Nov. 21, after the officer heard sounds of gunshots while on patrol.

He says the officer saw a car fleeing the area, caught up to the vehicle and had signaled for the driver to stop when he was hit.

Police say Terry Baksh, 39, faces several charges that include attempted murder, assault with a weapon, flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Click to play video 'Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end' Video appears to show cop being dragged by car in Toronto’s west end
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceAttempted MurderTerry Baksh
