2 Kelowna men arrested following alleged McCurdy Road break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Two Kelowna men were arrested, say police, after allegedly breaking into a recreation centre on McCurdy Road.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the alleged break-in happened early Thursday, just before 3:30 a.m., along the 900 block of McCurdy Road.

“Officers attended and confirmed that there had been a break and enter at that location,” said police. “They immediately began to patrol the area and located the suspects a short time later.”

Police say two unnamed Kelowna men, ages 50 and 38, were arrested but have since been released from custody on conditions of a future court date.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and that the findings will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank – Nov 4, 2020