Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 Kelowna men arrested following alleged McCurdy Road break-in

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 4:01 pm
Kelowna RCMP say a recreation centre on McCurdy Road was broken into early Thursday.
Kelowna RCMP say a recreation centre on McCurdy Road was broken into early Thursday. Global News

Two Kelowna men were arrested, say police, after allegedly breaking into a recreation centre on McCurdy Road.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the alleged break-in happened early Thursday, just before 3:30 a.m., along the 900 block of McCurdy Road.

“Officers attended and confirmed that there had been a break and enter at that location,” said police. “They immediately began to patrol the area and located the suspects a short time later.”

Read more: B.C. senior issued $112 bill after calling RCMP to report break-in attempt

Police say two unnamed Kelowna men, ages 50 and 38, were arrested but have since been released from custody on conditions of a future court date.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and that the findings will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank' Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank
Thief tries to steal groceries from Cherryville food bank – Nov 4, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPBreak InRutlandMccurdy Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers