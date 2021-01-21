1st round of COVID-19 vaccinations complete at LTC homes in 7 regions across Ontario

The Ford government says the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations has now been completed in long-term-care homes in seven regions across the province.

That list includes Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex, the four regions with the highest COVID-19 transmission rates, as well as Ottawa, Durham Region and Simcoe Muskoka.

“This is the first of many victories to come against this deadly and ruthless enemy we face,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement. “We are making steady progress, but we will not rest until the residents and staff of every long-term care home and all Ontarians have had the opportunity to get a vaccine.

“Only then will we be able to get our lives back and return to normal.”

2:54 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay will affect Ontario immunization plan Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay will affect Ontario immunization plan

The province says 40 per cent of all care homes across Ontario have had a chance to get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 83,000 long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers have been vaccinated.

The province has a timetable to try and get a first round of vaccines to all homes across the province by Feb. 15.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,256 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario since the pandemic began last year.

Ten virus-related deaths in total have also been reported among staff of the homes.

These represent well over 50 per cent of the 5,614 COVID-19 related deaths in Ontario so far.