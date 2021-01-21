Downed transmission line knocks out power for significant portion of Steinbach

The power was out for a lot of people in the Steinbach area Thursday.
Manitoba Hydro says a 66-kilovolt line near Ste. Anne came down overnight, which was affecting multiple stations in that part of the province.
There were more than 5,000 customers without power earlier Thursday morning, but that came down to about 1,300 by 7 a.m.
Hydro says crews are working on it, but there’s no timeline yet for when they may get the power fully restored.
