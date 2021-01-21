Menu

Consumer

Downed transmission line knocks out power for significant portion of Steinbach

By Jeff Braun Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 8:15 am
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018.
Manitoba Hydro power lines are photographed just outside Winnipeg, Monday, May 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The power was out for a lot of people in the Steinbach area Thursday.

Manitoba Hydro says a 66-kilovolt line near Ste. Anne came down overnight, which was affecting multiple stations in that part of the province.

There were more than 5,000 customers without power earlier Thursday morning, but that came down to about 1,300 by 7 a.m.

Hydro says crews are working on it, but there’s no timeline yet for when they may get the power fully restored.

 

ManitobaPower OutageManitoba HydroSteinbachdowned power linedowned transmission linepower out in steinbach
