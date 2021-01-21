Downed transmission line knocks out power for significant portion of Steinbach

The power was out for a lot of people in the Steinbach area Thursday.

Manitoba Hydro says a 66-kilovolt line near Ste. Anne came down overnight, which was affecting multiple stations in that part of the province.

#mboutage Crews are working to restore 5,400 customers in the Steinbach area. We have an outage to a sub transmission line that feeds multiple stations. We do not have an estimated time of restoration at the moment. pic.twitter.com/KdxWbC6U8p — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 21, 2021

There were more than 5,000 customers without power earlier Thursday morning, but that came down to about 1,300 by 7 a.m.

Hydro says crews are working on it, but there’s no timeline yet for when they may get the power fully restored.

#mboutage Repairs continue on the downed line near Ste. Anne. Efforts to restore customers in the Richer area by switching to a different circuit was not successful. Thanks everyone for your patience. We know it’s frustrating to start your day with no power. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 21, 2021