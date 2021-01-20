Menu

Canada

‘Huge,’ ‘tremendous’ Trump snow sculpture in N.L. draws onlookers, rude gestures

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2021 7:41 pm
Sixteen-year-old Ashton Keating, left, and his father James Keating pose for a photo with a snow sculpture they created on their front lawn in St. John's, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The sculpture depicts former US President Donald Trump descending into the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.
Sixteen-year-old Ashton Keating, left, and his father James Keating pose for a photo with a snow sculpture they created on their front lawn in St. John's, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The sculpture depicts former US President Donald Trump descending into the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.

A massive snow sculpture on a St. John’s lawn depicting former United States president Donald Trump drowning in a sea of blue drew visitors all day on Wednesday.

The sculpture depicts Trump with his arms up, mouth open and hair aflutter, while his signature red tie floats out before him on the blue-painted snow.

Co-creator James Keating said Wednesday the snow carving is “huge” and “tremendous” and represents Trump “drowning in controversy.”

Read more: Americans in N.S. breathe sigh of relief as Joe Biden sworn in as 46th U.S. president

He and his 16-year-old son, Ashton Keating, had been working on it for a few days. Keating estimated they put about 10 hours of work into it and said they made sure it would be ready for Joe Biden’s inauguration as U.S. president on Wednesday.

Biden is now the 46th president of the United States, after he beat former president Donald Trump in an election held Nov. 3.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Keating was coy about why he built the Trump monument, saying simply that he and his son build an elaborate snow statue every year. This was his first political work, he said, adding that it was “lots of fun to make.”

Many who had stopped by to see the sculpture had chuckled, he said, adding that some had made gestures he wasn’t comfortable describing in an interview.

Noting that he got much of the snow from the walkways belonging to the church next door, Keating said his good deed of shovelling balances out the obscene gestures he has invited to the area.

U of A psychologist on President Biden's role in repairing American relations with the world
U of A psychologist on President Biden’s role in repairing American relations with the world

His message to former president Trump? “Bon voyage,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
