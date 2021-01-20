Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan First Nation awarded nearly $127 million in decades-long land claim settlement

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
The Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation has been awarded about $127 million in a decades-long land claim settlement.
The Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation has been awarded about $127 million in a decades-long land claim settlement. Courtesy Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs

A First Nation near North Battleford has been awarded about $127 million in a decades-long land claim settlement.

In 1905, the Mosquito, Grizzly Bear’s Head, Lean Man First Nation lost over 5,800 hectares of reserve land. In 2014 it claimed the federal government illegally took and sold the land in the Battlefords area.

Read more: Sask. First Nation owed $4M from feds that wasn’t paid in 1885

Ottawa denied the claim, but in 2017 the federal government agreed the loss was “invalid”.

The settlement comes from a land valuation, assessed through to Dec. 31, 2019.

Read more: Sask. Métis Nation sues province, alleges repeated failure to consult on land rights

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement to Global News, Chief Tanya Aguilar-Antiman said the nation is “deliberating possible options for the best interest of the nation.”

Click to play video 'Lawsuit claims land in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan owed to Métis' Lawsuit claims land in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan owed to Métis
Lawsuit claims land in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan owed to Métis – Oct 16, 2019
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsIndigenousNorth BattlefordFirst NationLand claimMosquito First NationSaskatchewan First NationSaskatchewan IndigenousIndigenous Land ClaimLand Settlementland settlement claimmgbhlmmgbhlm first nationmosquito grizzly bear's head lean man first nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers