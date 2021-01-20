Aurora Cannabis lays off workers after signing new sales broker deal

Send this page to someone via email

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has laid off some workers after signing an agreement with an external sales broker.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company’s spokeswoman Michelle Lefler confirmed the cuts but wouldn’t disclose the number of staff impacted or what cities they were located in.

Lefler says the move was prompted by Aurora’s recent decision to hire Great North Distributors Inc. to represent the pot company in sales activities across Canada.

She says the agreement had an immediate impact on some jobs, while other employees will remain with the company for a set time.

Despite the layoff, Lefler says Aurora will keep a sales leadership team to work closely with provincial partners and other key stakeholders.

Aurora laid off almost 1,000 workers last year after it closed some of its facilities to streamline its operations.

