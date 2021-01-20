COVID-19: Province allows Peterborough and area students to return to classrooms starting Jan. 25

Send this page to someone via email

Elementary and secondary school students throughout central Ontario will return to classrooms on Monday for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The province announced that based on the most recent data and advice of the Chief Medical Officer Health, schools within the jurisidiction of Peterborough Public Health and the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit can resume in-person learning on Jan. 25.

Students have been taking part in online learning since school resumed after the Christmas and New Year’s break.

The announcement means all in-person learning returns to all schools under the Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board, provided their health units grant approval in cases where school boards span across multiple health units.

Peterborough Public Health said an announcement was expected later Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health reported 47 active cases of COVID-19 among the 495 declared since the pandemic was declared.

Of the 495 cases, 442 have been declared resolved.

There are three active outbreaks in the health unit’s region: Fairhaven long-term care, Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan-Township and at Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 63 active cases of COVID-19 among 735 cases in its region.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board says its elementary and secondary schools within the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County will return to in-person learning, and elementary and secondary schools within the District of Muskoka will continue remote learning.

Bus transportation will resume for eligible students in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County starting Jan. 25, the board said.

Other Ontario health units that will allow schools to return to in-person learning include:

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Health Unit

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

To support families during this period, child care will remain open and available for non-school aged children across the province. Where elementary schools continue to be closed for in-person learning, before and after school programs continue to be closed and prohibited from charging parent fees. Emergency child care will be extended to support those workers that require it during this period

On Jan. 12, Ontario announced that elementary and secondary students in Windsor-Essex, Region of Peel Toronto, York Region and Hamilton Public Health Units will continue to learn remotely.

