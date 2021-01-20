Crews battle active fire at Edmonton commercial building

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at 105 Avenue and 116 Street shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews arrived on scene at 11:07 a.m. to a working structure fire at a commercial building.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there were no reported injuries.
However, two people were assessed on scene by EMS. They were not transported to hospital.
As of 12:30 p.m., it was still considered an active fire. Crews remained on scene battling the fire.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area to give crews space to work.
Water from the firefight is freezing and causing icy conditions.
— More to come…
