Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crews battle active fire at Edmonton commercial building

By Emily Mertz Global News
A structure fire at 106 Ave and 116 St. in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
A structure fire at 106 Ave and 116 St. in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Wes Rosa, Global News

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at 105 Avenue and 116 Street shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived on scene at 11:07 a.m. to a working structure fire at a commercial building.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said there were no reported injuries.

However, two people were assessed on scene by EMS. They were not transported to hospital.

As of 12:30 p.m., it was still considered an active fire. Crews remained on scene battling the fire.

Trending Stories

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area to give crews space to work.

Water from the firefight is freezing and causing icy conditions.

— More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
A structure fire at 106 Ave and 116 St. in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
A structure fire at 106 Ave and 116 St. in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Wes Rosa, Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesStructure FireEdmonton firefightersEFRScommercial fireCommercial Building
Flyers
More weekly flyers