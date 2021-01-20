3 ride-sharing companies to provide services in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Three ride-sharing companies have signed a memorandum of agreement to operate in the city of Peterborough.

The Peterborough Police Services Board, which is responsible for licensing and regulating taxicab, limousine and ride-sharing services, announced Wednesday that the MOA was developed by the board and will govern transportation network companies until a consolidated bylaw is drafted.

The companies considered in compliance are YDrive Ptbo, VanBr and URide.

As companies have been signing this agreement, the Peterborough Police Service has been working with them to have their drivers licensed under the MOA. This includes background checks, fingerprinting and being given a card that must be displayed while driving for the TNC company.

Story continues below advertisement

Moving forward, all licensed companies will be posted on the board’s website.

“It’s important for ride share drivers to be licensed with the Peterborough Police Service,” said Chief Scott Gilbert. “It allows police to be confident that our community will be safe when using this type of service.”