Police charge Ottawa man, 77, following alleged child sex offences

A 77-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of sexual assault involving two young girls, police said Wednesday.

The Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit said in a release that it began an investigation earlier this month into incidents that were said to have occurred in early January.

The incidents involved two young girls under the age of 10 who were in the care of the accused’s spouse, police said.

Gerard “Joseph” Chamberlain, 77, is now facing three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference, police said.

The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting a show cause appearance in court.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

