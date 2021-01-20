Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

China sanctions 28 members of Trump administration including Pompeo, Bannon

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video 'China hopes for ‘healthy and stable’ relationship with U.S. as Biden to name secretary of state' China hopes for ‘healthy and stable’ relationship with U.S. as Biden to name secretary of state
WATCH: China hopes for ‘healthy and stable’ relationship with U.S. as Biden to name secretary of state – Nov 24, 2020

China has announced sanctions against 28 members of the Trump administration, including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

They, along with any companies and institutions associated with them, are “restricted from doing business with China,” and their immediately family members will be prohibited from entering China’s mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, the Chinese government said in a release.

Read more: China’s policies on Uighurs, ethnic minorities amount to ‘genocide,’ Pompeo says

China’s foreign ministry said these officials, dubbed “anti-China politicians,” were sanctioned due to their “selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people.”

Trending Stories

They claim those sanctioned “have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement was made moments after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpChinaJoe BidenMike PompeoTrump administrationSteve BannonChina sanctions Trump administrationChina sanctions Trump administration members
Flyers
More weekly flyers