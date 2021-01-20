China sanctions 28 members of Trump administration including Pompeo, Bannon

Send this page to someone via email

China has announced sanctions against 28 members of the Trump administration, including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

They, along with any companies and institutions associated with them, are “restricted from doing business with China,” and their immediately family members will be prohibited from entering China’s mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, the Chinese government said in a release.

China’s foreign ministry said these officials, dubbed “anti-China politicians,” were sanctioned due to their “selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people.”

They claim those sanctioned “have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations.”

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement was made moments after Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States.

— More to come.