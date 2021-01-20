Edmontonians clean up after wild wind storm rips through region

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians are cleaning up after a wind storm ripped through central Alberta Tuesday night, causing extensive damage in some areas.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said between 7:20 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to about 100 storm-related calls. Those calls included downed trees and power lines, roof collapses and a second-alarm structure fire.

Shingles and siding were also ripped from homes and businesses as the wind storm tore through the Edmonton area.

At the time, a wind warning was in place for Edmonton and surrounding areas. Wind gusts of up to 107 kilometres per hour were recorded at the Edmonton International Airport Tuesday night. All weather warnings were dropped in Alberta on Wednesday morning.

At one point Tuesday evening, EFRS said 27 of its 30 pump trucks were dispatched to calls.

Firefighters were also called to Calgary Trail between 41 Avenue and 19 Avenue SW where three semi trucks rolled because of high winds.

A photo of a UPS semi-truck flipped on its side north of 41 Avenue S.W. on Tuesday night. Powerful wind gusts tore through the Edmonton region on Tuesday night as the city was under a snow squall warning. Karen Bartko/ Global News

Jorge Romero was driving one of the semis that rolled.

“There was some kind of monster wind that showed up all of a sudden,” he explained.

“In just a matter of seconds I was flipped on the road.” Tweet This

Romero, who has been driving trucks for 30 years, was not injured. He said two firefighters had to use a ladder to get him out of the toppled semi.

“First time in history that I’ve ever flipped like that,” he said.

“That wind is bad and it’s unpredictable… Something that has that much energy to lift you up and flip you and drag you across the highway, oh my goodness.”

EFRS said no injuries were reported from the incidents it responded to Tuesday night.

EPCOR said Wednesday it was still in the process of restoring power to some areas of Edmonton.

Anyone who sees a downed power line is asked to stay back 10 metres and report it to 780-412-4500 or call 911 in an emergency.

