Snow squall warning issued for Edmonton, central and northern Alberta

A snow squall warning was issued for a section of northern and central Alberta, including the Edmonton region, on Tuesday evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably, Environment Canada said, and changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Rarely seen in Alberta, snow squall warnings are issued when brief but intense bursts of heavy snow will produce near-zero visibility.

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said he believes the weather agency issued the snow squall warning since the expected weather conditions don’t meet the accumulation criteria for snowfall or winter storm warnings, or the duration required for a blowing snow advisory.

The warning stretches from the Peace River region in the north, south of Edmonton to the Pigeon Lake, Drayton Valley, Rimbey, Camrose and Wetaskiwin areas.

Periods of brief but intense snowfall are expected and visibilities will be rapidly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

Snow squall warning issued for the City of Edmonton, not very often do we see this type of warning in Edmonton. Be mindful that mixed precipitation with strong wind will be moving through overnight. Snow squalls can lead to abrupt changes to conditions in a very short distance. pic.twitter.com/rwiiJUAzRf — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 20, 2021

There are also wind warnings in effect along the mountains and foothills to the west, and along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border to the east.

Strong winds gusts between 90 and 120 km/h will spread from northwest portions of Alberta to areas near the Saskatchewan border by late Tuesday evening and will subside before morning, the weather agency said.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

