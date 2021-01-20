Calgary police searching for suspects after $800 stolen at gunpoint from cannabis store register

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary police are investigating after two people stole about $800 from a cannabis store register at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police said suspects robbed Cancan Club Cannabis, located at 1990 Kensington Rd. N.W., before 7 p.m.

One of the suspects showed a gun and pepper spray, police said.

After the robbery, officers said the pair ran down the alley, and could only say one was five-feet-six-inches tall in a black hoodie and the other had a full beard.

Then, the pair put on air leg casts that were hidden nearby as a “disguise,” police said.

1:27 Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting

Story continues below advertisement