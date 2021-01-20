Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police searching for suspects after $800 stolen at gunpoint from cannabis store register

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 7:37 am
Police responded to Cancan Club Cannabis after suspects robbed the store on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Police responded to Cancan Club Cannabis after suspects robbed the store on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Tim Webber/Global News

Calgary police are investigating after two people stole about $800 from a cannabis store register at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Police said suspects robbed Cancan Club Cannabis, located at 1990 Kensington Rd. N.W., before 7 p.m.

One of the suspects showed a gun and pepper spray, police said.

Read more: 2 people in custody following shooting in southeast Calgary: police

After the robbery, officers said the pair ran down the alley, and could only say one was five-feet-six-inches tall in a black hoodie and the other had a full beard.

Trending Stories

Then, the pair put on air leg casts that were hidden nearby as a “disguise,” police said.

Click to play video 'Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting' Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting
Police searching for black pickup truck involved in Calgary shooting

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary Theftcannabis store robberyCalgary cannabis store money robberyCancan Club CannabisCancan Club Cannabis robberyCancan Club Cannabis theftcannabis store theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers