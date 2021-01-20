Calgary police searching for suspects after $800 stolen at gunpoint from cannabis store register

Calgary police are investigating after two people stole about $800 from a cannabis store register at gunpoint on Tuesday.
Police said suspects robbed Cancan Club Cannabis, located at 1990 Kensington Rd. N.W., before 7 p.m.
One of the suspects showed a gun and pepper spray, police said.
After the robbery, officers said the pair ran down the alley, and could only say one was five-feet-six-inches tall in a black hoodie and the other had a full beard.
Then, the pair put on air leg casts that were hidden nearby as a “disguise,” police said.
