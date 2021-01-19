Menu

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre features Okanagan talent in online concert series

By Sydney Morton Global News
Click to play video 'Online concert series features Okanagan talent' Online concert series features Okanagan talent
Online concert series features Okanagan talent

Music connects us all and the team at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre has devised a way to bring local musicians into living rooms safely.

“We have been wanting to deepen our connection with local artists for a long time,” said Erin Kennedy.

“We usually work with touring artists from across the country and across the world, so when the pandemic happened we were really able to take the time to really focus on the amazing talent in our local valley.”

Read more: Kelowna’s Dying Breed run from their demons in first music video

The bi-weekly concert series features dancers, singers and performers from across the Okanagan.

For Vernon’s Charlotte Backman it’s the first time she has been on stage in almost a year.

“It felt amazing,” said Backman.

“I was super excited to be on stage. It was a little nerve-racking.”

Read more: West Kelowna’s Proper Man unleashes debut album

Giving the audience a taste of Jodie B’s first album, Equanimous, Kelowna’s Jodie ‘Jodie B’ Bruce accompanied by her sister Nique ‘Nique Blue’ Bruce to perform four songs together.

“War Cry I wrote it in a time where on the outside it looked like everything in my life should have been exactly as I wanted it. But, internally I was pretty unhappy because I wasn’t following my soul passion is which is music,” said Bruce.

The concert series is free to the public and anyone who wishes to donate and tip the artists can do so online. The first concert drops Jan. 21.

Click to play video 'Okanagan theater adapting to pandemic precautions' Okanagan theater adapting to pandemic precautions
Okanagan theater adapting to pandemic precautions – Dec 3, 2020

 

