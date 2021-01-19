Southern Alberta community bands together to help senior clean up after windstorm

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly Taber, Alta., resident was left in a bit of a predicament after last week’s ferocious windstorm knocked down trees in her yard, one landing on her roof.

Taber resident Kristin Skiba said she noticed the tree and its debris was still on the house days later.

“The tree had been laying on her house for five days,” Skiba said. “So I decided to stop and ask her if somebody was going to help her remove it.”

The answer was no. She was trying to manage all on her own.

“She was sawing the tree in her backyard by herself with an electric handsaw for two days,” added Skiba.

She wanted to help the senior deal with the tree and make sure her roof would be alright, so Skiba took to social media to round up some volunteers.

“Within three minutes of the post I had a friend from Lethbridge offer to come and help, and within one hour I had 14 people willing to come and help including four picker trucks.” Tweet This

Lee Reid, a Taber resident and owner of Reidco Anchor Utility Services, brought in his trucks to help.

“We had a lot of damage at my place too, a couple of roofs on the horse shelters are gone and a tree through the roof of the house too, so I know what it’s like,” Reid said.

He was quick to put his own repairs on hold when he heard about an elderly lady needing a helping hand in his community.

“You betcha, I’ve got lots of time to do my stuff,” he said.

With plenty of extra hands, and the right equipment to use, volunteers made quick work of the mess.

A huge relief to the senior and a job well done by the Taber community.

“It makes you feel good,” added Reid, who said it’s just what people in the community do for each other.

The homeowner didn’t want to speak on camera to Global News but said she wanted to give a big thank you to all the volunteers who came to help in her time of need.