Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta government policy change on coal mining in Rockies in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2021 3:40 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta government cancels some coal leases after public outcry' Alberta government cancels some coal leases after public outcry
WATCH: Following a public outcry, Alberta's energy minister announced Monday that nearly a dozen recently issued coal leases will be cancelled. But as Sarah Komadina reports, critics say the move isn't enough.

An Alberta government lawyer says decisions about environmental policy should be made by elected officials, not the courts.

Melissa Burkett is speaking at a court hearing that is to decide whether a request for a judicial review into Alberta’s decision to revoke a policy protecting the Rocky Mountains from coal mining can proceed.

Read more: Alberta offers Rocky Mountain coal leases after rescinding protection policy

She says the decision revoked a policy, not a law or a regulation, and was entirely within the responsibility of Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

READ MORE: Alberta government to change restrictions on foothills coal mining to ease development

She says when the policy was first adopted in 1976 it anticipated a thorough regulatory process, which now exists in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Public opposition growing: Petitions against Alberta coal mines top 100K signatures

Burkett argues that because the Alberta Energy Regulator would review any mine application, revoking the coal policy made little difference.

Read more: Alberta cancels recently issued coal leases in response to public outcry

Savage revoked the policy last May without any public consultation, which area ranchers and First Nations say violated laws that have incorporated its guidelines.

Click to play video 'Southern Alberta ranchers weigh in on coal mining after Corb Lund speaks out' Southern Alberta ranchers weigh in on coal mining after Corb Lund speaks out

— More to come… 

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta Government
Flyers
More weekly flyers