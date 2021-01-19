Alberta government policy change on coal mining in Rockies in court

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Alberta government lawyer says decisions about environmental policy should be made by elected officials, not the courts.

Melissa Burkett is speaking at a court hearing that is to decide whether a request for a judicial review into Alberta’s decision to revoke a policy protecting the Rocky Mountains from coal mining can proceed.

Read more: Alberta offers Rocky Mountain coal leases after rescinding protection policy

She says the decision revoked a policy, not a law or a regulation, and was entirely within the responsibility of Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

READ MORE: Alberta government to change restrictions on foothills coal mining to ease development

She says when the policy was first adopted in 1976 it anticipated a thorough regulatory process, which now exists in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Public opposition growing: Petitions against Alberta coal mines top 100K signatures

Burkett argues that because the Alberta Energy Regulator would review any mine application, revoking the coal policy made little difference.

Read more: Alberta cancels recently issued coal leases in response to public outcry

Savage revoked the policy last May without any public consultation, which area ranchers and First Nations say violated laws that have incorporated its guidelines.

— More to come…