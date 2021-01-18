City of Calgary not consulted on change to provincial coal policy

Send this page to someone via email

Amid a rising public furor over an unannounced change in Alberta’s coal policy allowing the expansion of mining in the Rocky Mountains, Calgary city council is going to consider future actions.

Critics of two possible coal mines in southern Alberta say the resource extraction could introduce high levels of selenium into rivers and waterways.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the city’s role as steward and manager of the Bow River watershed and the South Saskatchewan River watershed means city council has a vested interest.

“While the lands in question that the province is talking about are not directly impacting the headwaters of the Bow River, I understand that they are impacting the headwaters of the Old Man and Red Deer Rivers,” Nenshi said Monday. “There is an impact to the overall watershed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Monday morning, council approved a notice of motion from Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart that would have city administration come back to council with options given threats to the region’s watershed.

Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek asked city officials if Calgary had heard from the province ahead of the changes to the coal policy.

“To date, the City of Calgary was not engaged in this policy change,” Michael Thompson, general manager of the city’s utilities and environmental protection, said Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Southern Alberta ranchers weigh in on coal mining after Corb Lund speaks out Southern Alberta ranchers weigh in on coal mining after Corb Lund speaks out

Nenshi said one of the complaints he’s heard from Calgarians was the quiet way in which a nearly 45-year-old environmental policy was rescinded and replaced, saying even for him it “slipped by.”

“It was pretty shocking to me, the lack of consultation and the lack of discussion on this,” Nenshi said. Tweet This

“And I think that we as the city should have a conversation about our own point of view as a corporation, as a government.”

Friday, Energy Minister Jason Nixon told Danielle Smith that any proposed coal mine projects would have to go through the same provincial and federal environmental approval processes.

“The changes that (the energy ministry) made in regards to the coal policy do not make it easier for future projects to be approved,” Nixon said on Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta offers Rocky Mountain coal leases after rescinding protection policy

“We have a lot of tools in our toolbox that have come in place since 1976 that are certainly stricter than the 1976 coal policy — the Environment Enhancement Act, the Alberta Water Act. The fact that we’ve established the Alberta Energy Regulator in the last decade, that’s a long way since 1976.

“And so what happened with Alberta Energy’s decision there is purely about making the system the same within their department of how oil and gas projects move through the department and how coal projects move through the department. But it in no way changed the strict environmental rules that take place inside this province.”

Advertisement