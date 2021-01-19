Saskatchewan coroner develops mass fatality plan in event of future tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has developed a mass fatality plan (MFP) in the event of a future tragedy such as the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.

“The aim of the MFP is to provide a framework for the systematic, coordinated and effective response by those agencies involved in the emergency,” the document read.

“There is no absolute number of deceased that will activate the plan, although it is understood that it is greater than one.”

The plan highlights a collaborative effort between the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Division, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, law enforcement agencies, and paramedic and fire services.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety – Occupational Health & Safety Division, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers, funeral homes and airport authorities will also have clear and direct roles in the coroner’s MFP.

“The various agencies have agreed to the general responsibilities, which are to be used to guide the response to a mass fatality, recognizing that changes may occur based on the type or impact of the incident,” the document read.

The plan also states that more staff and equipment will be made available during the peak stages of a major event.

The chief or deputy chief coroner will be in charge of activating the MFP at their discretion and will notify the Saskatchewan Public Safety Division immediately.

“Saskatchewan Public Safety Division will assess the situation and determine whether the Provincial EOC will be activated and will liaise with any applicable municipal EOCs,” the document read.

The MFP may be activated in situations that include transportation accidents, extreme weather events, terrorist attacks or mass shootings, major workplace events and chemical or nuclear exposures.

The document also mentioned it will be strengthening the victim identification process by establishing a committee involving multiple Saskatchewan agencies.

The full MFP can be viewed below.

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner Clive Weighill.