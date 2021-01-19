Toronto woman wins $60M lottery jackpot based on numbers ‘dreamed’ by husband

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto woman has won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot based on numbers she said were dreamed up by her husband almost 20 years ago.

OLG said 57-year-old Deng Pravatoudom is also the first-ever participant in its “virtual winner celebration” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video clip, Pravatoudom could be seen receiving her big cheque virtually wearing a mask with confetti falling all around her. Pravatoudom has been playing the same numbers for 20 years, all based off her husband’s dream.

“I was ecstatically happy, I was crying at the same time. I cried so much,” she said.

“I left my temple after prayers, went to a nearby mall for some errands and to check my LOTTO MAX ticket. I won a Free Play ticket and added ENCORE. I couldn’t believe a few days later that free ticket would be worth $60 million,” she continued.

She said her family was very happy for her because “she’s worked hard her entire life.”

Pravatoudom said she’s excited to be able to help out her children more with the money she’s won. She also said she plans to buy a house and after COVID-19, she will travel the world, including England and Texas and go back home to Laos.

Pravatoudom immigrated to Canada with her 14 siblings from Laos in 1980.