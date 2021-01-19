Menu

World

More than 130 cars pile up in massive crash during Japan snowstorm

By Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Posted January 19, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video 'Snowstorm causes fatal 134-car pileup on Japanese expressway' Snowstorm causes fatal 134-car pileup on Japanese expressway
WATCH: At least 134 cars were involved in a series of crashes in Japan on Tuesday when a snowstorm struck a stretch of highway, killing one and a injuring a dozen others in the chaos. The crashes occurred on the Tohoku Expressway in the northern prefecture of Miyagi at around noon, on a stretch of road about a kilometre long, the government said.

At least 134 cars were involved in a series of crashes in Japan on Tuesday, when a snowstorm struck a stretch of highway.

One person was killed and at least a dozen more were hurt in the chaos.

The crashes occurred on the Tohoku Expressway in the northern prefecture of Miyagi at around noon local time, on a stretch of road about 1 kilometre long, the government said.

Authorities had imposed a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour when heavy snow cut visibility, but that was not enough to prevent disaster.

Some 200 people were involved in the crashes and 12 of them were sent to hospital, the disaster management agency said.

Rescue operations were underway, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

Parts of Japan have seen unusually heavy snow in recent weeks.

© 2021 Reuters
