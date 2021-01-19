Police search for missing London, Ont. teenager

Send this page to someone via email

London Police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing 19-year-old London woman.

Police say Payton Kechego was last seen about three weeks ago, and her family believes she might be in the King Edward Avenue area of the city.

They contacted police on Jan. 15 with concerns for her welfare.

Police say Kechego is roughly five feet three inches with a slim build, long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a large tattoo across her upper chest that reads “Lannie’s girl.”

Despite several social media posts saying she had been located, police sent out an update Tuesday morning saying that they were still searching for Kechego.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police.