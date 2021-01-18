SGI receives 316 auto, 1,745 property claims following wind storm

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) says it has been busy dealing with several claims following last week’s wind storm.

As of Monday afternoon, SGI has received 316 auto and 1,745 property claims due to damage caused by extreme winds.

SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy says those numbers are comparable to a storm that happened in the fall of 2017.

“That was a very significant storm,” McMurchy said. “Back then, it cost approximately $16 million just to SGI.”

Although McMurchy doesn’t know how much last week’s storm is going to cost, he believes it could be worse this time around.

“Given the fact that we actually saw stronger winds in this one, plus inflation, we do expect this one to be a very significant and costly event for the company and for other insurance companies as well,” McMurchy said.

“We do know that there were a large number of claims that have been reported so far and we do see more continuing to roll in over the coming week, in coming weeks and months.”

McMurchy asks people who are making a claim to make sure they evaluate the damage properly and to make sure it’s well-documented.

“This is not a great time of year to be climbing up on a ladder or climbing on a roof. If you can’t do so safely, please enlist the help of a professional,” McMurchy said.

“We advise people to take, again, lots of pictures and fully document their damage so that when they do make that claim, it goes as smoothly as possible.”

To make a claim, McMurchy said people can either call their SGI insurance broker to get the process started or file online via sgi.sk.ca.

