Crime

Arson charge laid after fire forces evacuation of Guelph apartment building

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 3:59 pm
Guelph police have charged a 31-year-old man with arson.
Guelph police have charged a 31-year-old man with arson. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with arson following a fire that forced the evacuation of a downtown apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the building at Woolwich Street and Eramosa Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say a blaze was quickly put out in a fourth-floor unit and crews ventilated smoke from the rest of the building.

A damage estimate was not provided by fire officials.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

Those who were forced to evacuate from the building managed to keep warm in Guelph Transit buses that were sent to the scene.

Police said the fire was deemed suspicious and a man was arrested following an investigation with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Along with the arson charge, the suspect has also been charged with two counts of breaching his probation.

The accused was not identified, but police say anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7483.

