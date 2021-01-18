Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

‘Real and present danger’: Nova Scotia crime figure deemed dangerous offender

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 2:40 pm
Jimmy Melvin Jr. covers his face as he is led into court in 2015.
Jimmy Melvin Jr. covers his face as he is led into court in 2015. Cory McGraw/Global News

One of the most notorious crime figures in Nova Scotia has been declared a dangerous offender.

Jimmy Melvin Jr. was handed an indeterminate sentence today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, where the presiding judge described him as a “real and present danger” to the public.

In a written decision, Justice Peter Rosinski noted that the Crown had highlighted 23 violent crimes committed by Melvin, starting in 1995 when he was 15 years old.

Read more: Jimmy Melvin Jr. announces he’s writing to Donald Trump in latest court appearance

The Crown argued that for the next 25 years, Melvin had engaged in a pattern of threatening and violent behaviour, which included numerous assaults involving pool cues, hockey sticks, baseball bats and his fists.

Trending Stories

The 38-year-old offender has been serving time since July 2015, when he was arrested for the attempted murder of rival gangster Terry Marriott Jr. on Dec. 2, 2008

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '‘To my dear friend Gabriel Wortman’: How the Nova Scotia killer got his guns and wealth' ‘To my dear friend Gabriel Wortman’: How the Nova Scotia killer got his guns and wealth
‘To my dear friend Gabriel Wortman’: How the Nova Scotia killer got his guns and wealth

On Oct. 5, 2017, Melvin was convicted on that charge and on conspiracy to commit murder, and the Crown later applied to have him designated a dangerous offender.

An indeterminate sentence doesn’t have an end date; the Parole Board of Canada reviews the sentence after seven years and then every two years after that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan.18, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaGangDangerous OffenderJimmy Melvin Jr.Terry Marriott Jr.MelvinJimmy MelvinNotorious criminalNova Scotia gangTerry Marriott
Flyers
More weekly flyers