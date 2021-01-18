Guelph reports 110 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend, active cases at 257

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s total case count to 1,911.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases increased by 28 from Friday to 257, while another 82 people have recovered, bringing total resolved cases to 1,636.

Four people are in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Guelph’s death toll of 18 did not change over the weekend with the last death attributed to COVID-19 being reported on Jan. 12.

Since Jan. 1, Guelph has reported 578 new cases and five deaths, while 495 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported its eight death related to COVID-19 on Monday, marking the county’s first fatal case since Jan 8.

Another 45 cases of COVID-19 were reported from the weekend, raising the county’s total case count to 782 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by 15 from Friday to 108 on Monday. The active case count includes four people in the hospital, which is one more than Friday’s count.

The Township of Wellington North continues to be hit hardest by the coronavirus. There are 46 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Another 29 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 666.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a care facility in Wellington County continues to grow.

While details surrounding the county’s eighth death are not known, public health reported a third death at Caressant Care in Arthur on Monday.

The facility is situated in a community in the Township of Wellington North, and has 92 confirmed cases among its long-term care and retirement home. That includes 57 patients and residents.

No new outbreaks were reported on Monday among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 3,371 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

That’s almost 2,000 more than what was reported on Friday.

Public health has received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which will be administered to health-care workers at its facility in Guelph.

Another 3,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on Friday and are being sent to long-term care and retirement homes for patients and residents.

Another 1,950 vaccines from Pfizer are scheduled to arrive this week.

