Weekend impaired arrests in Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes made several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

In Peterborough, police were called to a Clonsilla Avenue parking lot for reports of a parked vehicle running and an unresponsive driver. According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired by drugs.

William Leahy, 28, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. Leahy was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Kawartha Lakes

On Friday night in Lindsay, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a suspected impaired driver on Kent Street West. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Kevin Palmer, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs. He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 18.

Also on Friday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were patrolling Hwy. 35 near Powles Road when they conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with a headlight violation.

The investigation determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, OPP said.

Terry Barlow, 60, of the Municipality of Dysart et al, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving on left of centre on a curve; driving a motor vehicle without proper headlights; driver failing to surrender a licence and failing to surrender an insurance card.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 18.