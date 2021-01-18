Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Weekend impaired arrests in Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 1:46 pm
Police in Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes issued several impaired driving charges on the weekend.
Police in Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes issued several impaired driving charges on the weekend. Getty Images

Police in Peterborough and the City of Kawartha Lakes made several impaired driving charges over the weekend.

In Peterborough, police were called to a Clonsilla Avenue parking lot for reports of a parked vehicle running and an unresponsive driver. According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired by drugs.

Read more: OPP deploy spike belts to stop impaired driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough

William Leahy, 28, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. Leahy was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Kawartha Lakes

On Friday night in Lindsay, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a suspected impaired driver on Kent Street West. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Kevin Palmer, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs. He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 18.

Trending Stories

Also on Friday, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were patrolling Hwy. 35 near Powles Road when they conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with a headlight violation.

The investigation determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, OPP said.

Terry Barlow, 60, of the Municipality of Dysart et al, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving on left of centre on a curve; driving a motor vehicle without proper headlights; driver failing to surrender a licence and failing to surrender an insurance card.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 18.

Click to play video 'Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough' Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough
Story continues below advertisement
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesPeterborough Police ServiceKawartha LakesPeterborough crimeDrug Impaired DrivingPeterborough impaired
Flyers
More weekly flyers