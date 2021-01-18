Guelph family defrauded of almost $4,400 in puppy scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a local family was defrauded of almost $4,400 in a puppy scam.

It’s just one of several recent complaints from residents who have been defrauded, according to the service, and now they’re warning the community to be cautious when buying pets online.

The latest example was reported on Saturday after a father and daughter arranged to purchase a Weimaraner puppy from what they believed was an American breeder.

Police said they sent US$850 through an email transfer for what was believed to be the initial cost of the dog and a flight from Ohio to Toronto to ship the pooch.

More funds were then transferred to cover phoney vet bills, insurance and other expenses.

While they were on their way to Pearson International Airport on Friday, the 17-year-old daughter received a text message that the dog was reportedly stuck in Buffalo and could not enter Canada without more vaccinations.

The fake seller asked for another $3,000 and police said it was at this point the family realized they had been scammed.

Investigators believe the breeder’s website, which was not revealed, is fraudulent and the investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said police won’t identify the breeder in an effort to not direct any further traffic to the website.

The Better Business Bureau reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has “dramatically increased” demand for pets, but also led to a spike in pet scams.

In a post on the organization’s website, the bureau reported around 4,000 complaints in 2020 from the U.S. and Canada. In the year prior, it only received 1,870 complaints.

Over 330 reports were received in November 2020, a dramatic increase from 77 for the same month in 2019.

The strategies it recommends include seeing the pet, either in-person or on video, before paying any money, and doing plenty of research.