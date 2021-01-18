Canada OKs troubled Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets to resume service this week

Send this page to someone via email

Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX 8 jets can resume flying in Canadian airspace this week.

Transport Canada deemed the grounded jets airworthy and said it will lift the ban on flying the jets on Wednesday, which will allow Canadian airlines to begin operating them once more.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded the jets roughly 20 months ago following devastating twin air crashes just months apart that killed just shy of 350 people.

Fatal flaws in some of the aircraft sensors were shown to have repeatedly forced the nose of the jets down even as pilots fought to right the jets.

Transport Canada says those flaws have now been fixed.

Families of the victims, however, have argued the plane should be permanently grounded.

In a statement announcing the authorization to resume flights, Transport Canada said its officials have spent roughly 15,000 hours investigating and reviewing the aircraft as well as the recommended changes to the sensor and software designs involved in the fatal crashes.

The agency also emphasized the unusual step of issuing its own airworthiness directive rather than relying on the authorization of the aircraft by the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority.

Air Canada, West Jet and Air Transat began training their pilots on the new changes late last month.

The return to service is set to come two months ahead of the second anniversary of the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019, which was the second crash of one of the troubled planes in the span of five months and forced global aviation authorities to ground the aircraft indefinitely.

Eighteen Canadians died in the two crashes.