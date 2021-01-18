Coronavirus: 6th death, 2 new outbreaks reported for Peterborough area over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported its sixth death related to COVID-19 on the weekend.

No details were provided on the death, which was reported Saturday. Prior to that, the last death was in November as part of the outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care, which claimed the lives of three residents. Two other deaths occurred in April.

The health unit also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and six on Sunday. The overall total is now 481 since the pandemic was declared. Out of those cases, 418 have been resolved (10 more since Friday) — approximately 87 per cent of cases.

There are now three active outbreaks with two new outbreaks reported Sunday: Centennial Place in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan-Township and at Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

On Saturday, an outbreak at Community Living Trent Highland’s home on Romaine Street in Peterborough was declared resolved. The home which serves adults with developmental disabilities had 14 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.

An outbreak declared Jan. 11 at Fairhaven involving one employee remains active.

To date, more than 40,600 people have been tested for the virus in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those with no symptoms, or with mild symptoms, is held at the Northcrest Arena. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor are asked to contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

