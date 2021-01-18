Calgary’s warm January weather is coming to an end

Send this page to someone via email

This month has seen above-normal temperatures so far, but the unseasonable mild weather for Calgary is almost over.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 17, daytime highs ranged from a low of -2 C on Jan. 8 to a high of 9 C on Jan. 15. The seasonal daytime high is -3 C.

Sunday’s highs at the Global TV weather stations across the city ranged from 5 C to 8 C.

Officially at the Calgary International Airport Environment Canada recorded 7 C.

Daytime high temperatures recorded on Sunday, Jan. 17. WSI/Global Calgary

Calgarians are taking in these pleasant spring-like temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Sushelnitsky and his father Johann Sushelnitsky enjoyed a Sunday afternoon walk at Fish Creek Park.

“What amazing weather for this time of January. We are really lucking out.” Richard Sushelnitsky said.

Fish Creek Park. Johann Sushelnitsky

Laurie Munsell and her best friend Jaclyn Host have both been enjoying the warm January weather. Even Host’s cat likes the fresh air these days.

“It’s been mild enough this winter for even Hagrid to want to go out. Now, if it’s below -5 C, forget it!” Host said of her Maine Coon, Hagrid.

Hagrid loves going for walks when it’s warm outside. Laurie Munsell

Unfortunately, Munsell and Host doubt that feline walking weather is on the agenda this upcoming weekend as chillier weather conditions are forecasted.

Story continues below advertisement

Warm January temperatures will end as arctic air moves over Calgary this upcoming weekend. WSI/Global Calgary

Starting Friday, daytime highs will dip to between -6 C and -8 C, as cold arctic air plunges southward.

The cold, below-seasonal conditions are expected to last until the end of the month.