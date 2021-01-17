Menu

Environment

Tens of thousands evacuated as Indonesia floods kill at least 15

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 17, 2021 9:59 am
Click to play video 'Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia' Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia
WATCH: Flash floods kill at least 16, displace hundreds in Indonesia – Jul 15, 2020

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and more than a dozen have been killed in recent days in flooding on Indonesia’s Borneo island, officials said Sunday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said floods brought by intense rains caused floodwaters as high as 3 metres.

Read more: Powerful Indonesia earthquake kills at least 15, topples buildings in middle of night

As of Sunday, 39,549 people had been evacuated and at least 15 had been killed due to floods that affected 10 districts and cities in South Kalimantan province on Borneo island.

Trending Stories

Separately, five people were killed and 500 others were evacuated after floods and landslides in Manado city in North Sulawesi province on Saturday. One other person was missing.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
IndonesiaIndonesia earthquakeIndonesia floodsBorneo island15 dead Indonesia floodBorneo island floodIndonesia flood evacuations
