Crime

2 men rushed to hospital after Brampton shooting: Peel police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 10:20 pm
George and Queen Street blocked off for a shooting investigation in Brampton.
George and Queen Street blocked off for a shooting investigation in Brampton. Andrew Collins/Global News

Two men have been rushed to hospital after being shot in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of George and Queen Streets in Brampton around 6:30 p.m.

Officers located one male victim in his 20’s suffering gun shot wounds and was sent to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries. 

Another male victim was located at a local hospital with life threatening injuries and has since been relocated to a trauma centre.

It’s believed that the shooting occurred at a local building in the area, which has since been secured.

Duty Inspector Greg Janiss says, “in situations like this, information from the public is valuable to to get an independent view as to what may have taken place here tonight.”

Investigators say at this point, there is no indication that the two victims know each other.

Peel police are urging anyone with any information to contact them at the Criminal Investigation Bureau, 22 division or Peel Crime stoppers,

 

 

