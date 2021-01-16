Crews called to massive overnight fire in Whistler

Fire crews were called to the Sunridge area of Whistler overnight, after a large structure was consumed by flames.
The Whistler firefighters union posted photos of the blaze on social media, saying all hands were on deck for a “defensive attack” to save surrounding homes.
The images appear to show that the fire occurred at a construction site.
Photos and videos posted to social media showed flames visible from kilometres away.
Global News has requested more information from Whistler firefighters.
