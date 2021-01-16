Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Crews called to massive overnight fire in Whistler

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 2:10 pm
Photos posted by the Whistler firefighters' union appear to show that the fire occurred at a construction site.
Photos posted by the Whistler firefighters' union appear to show that the fire occurred at a construction site. Whistler Fire Fighters IAFF Local #3944

Fire crews were called to the Sunridge area of Whistler overnight, after a large structure was consumed by flames.

The Whistler firefighters union posted photos of the blaze on social media, saying all hands were on deck for a “defensive attack” to save surrounding homes.

The images appear to show that the fire occurred at a construction site.

Story continues below advertisement

Photos and videos posted to social media showed flames visible from kilometres away.

Global News has requested more information from Whistler firefighters.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireConstruction FireWhistler fireresort municipality of whistlerwhistler construction site firewhistler firefighters
Flyers
More weekly flyers