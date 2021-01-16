Crews called to massive overnight fire in Whistler

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were called to the Sunridge area of Whistler overnight, after a large structure was consumed by flames.

The Whistler firefighters union posted photos of the blaze on social media, saying all hands were on deck for a “defensive attack” to save surrounding homes.

The images appear to show that the fire occurred at a construction site.

There’s a fire on Whistler/ Blackcomb

Rn , I really hope no one is hurt.. 😞 pic.twitter.com/i3nfBUcrxz — Rach (@rachael_fitch) January 16, 2021

Photos and videos posted to social media showed flames visible from kilometres away.

Global News has requested more information from Whistler firefighters.