Saskatoon’s BHP Enchanted Forest sets attendance record with nearly 100K visitors

The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted a lot of holiday plans and get-togethers for people across Saskatchewan, but it didn’t stop some people from going to see the light displays at the BHP Enchanted Forest in Saskatoon.

This year was like no other for the event, as the seven-week drive-thru event shattered its attendance record.

“We are thrilled,” said Hugh Vassos, BHP Enchanted Forest marketing director. “The record attendance this year was 91,995 to be exact. We beat the previous record of just over 80,000 a few years back.”

It was so busy some nights that the lineup of cars down Attridge Drive was blocks long.

“We had roughly 26,000 vehicles pass through the forest,” Vassos said.

There were a couple of new additions this year, from the tunnel of lights and Santa Claus taking time out of his busy Christmas schedule to pay a visit.

“We are looking into bringing back Santa Claus in the future,” Vassos said. “The kids were ecstatic that they got to see Santa Claus. Some of them said Santa Claus, ‘you are the best.'”

Vassos added the funds raised from the event have yet to be tallied, but should be soon. Raised funds will go towards the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation.

“We anticipate a record-breaking amount of funds raised for both foundations,” Vassos said.